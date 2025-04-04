Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Kendall Drive in Miami-Dade

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Kendall Drive in Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Kendall Drive near Southwest 125th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the adult male who was riding the motorcycle crashed into a Nissan pickup truck that was stopped at a red light.

The motorcyclist was taken to kendall regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity hasn't been released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the motorcycle partially underneath the back of the truck next to a pool of blood.

The crash remains under investigation.