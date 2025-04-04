Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Kendall Drive in Miami-Dade

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Kendall Drive in Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Kendall Drive near Southwest 125th Avenue.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said the adult male who was riding the motorcycle crashed into a Nissan pickup truck that was stopped at a red light.
The motorcyclist was taken to kendall regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity hasn't been released.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the motorcycle partially underneath the back of the truck next to a pool of blood.
The crash remains under investigation.