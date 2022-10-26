Motorcyclist Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Fort Lauderdale

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene without stopping.

Another vehicle hit the driver of the motorcycle, but that driver stayed at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity wasn't released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the driver to contact them.