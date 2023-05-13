Motorcyclist Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck in Hit-and-Run Crash in Davie: Police

Davie Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash Saturday that allegedly involved a semi-truck that struck a motorcyclist.

Officers arrived at the scene located near Southwest 36th Street and Oakes Road after reports of a motorcyclist being hurt. Once they arrived, witnesses told police that the victim was struck by a semi-truck that fled the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release any additional details on the crash or the semi-truck involved at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.