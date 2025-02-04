Motorcyclist struck, killed in Miami: Police

A motorcyclist was hit by a car and killed early Tuesday in Miami, and the impact caused a vehicle to flip onto its side, according to authorities and video of the scene.

Miami police said it happened at around 2:06 a.m. in the area of NW 20th Street and NW 7th Avenue, a busy intersection in the heart of the city near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

First responders took the motorcyclist to the hospital, but they did not survive, authorities said.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Video shows a red Kia on its side.

Drivers will want to avoid the area and take U.S. 441 as an alternate route.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.