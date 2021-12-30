Motorist Drives Into Path of Brightline Train in Aventura

Police are investigating after a car drove into the path of a Brightline high-speed train early Thursday in Aventura.

Officers arrived at the scene near Southwest 11th Street and S. Dixie Highway after 6 a.m. after the train collided with the car. Surveillance video captured the car going under the gate before impact.

“The gates will be coming down and guys will dip right through them and go about their business,” said Renard Haynes, who witnessed the incident.

The blue vehicle was seen away from the tracks completely destroyed while the train was stopped away from the scene.

Investigators have not released information on any details surrounding the crash at this time. It's unclear if the car had any passengers inside.

"This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train," Brightline said in a statement, adding there were no injuries on board the train.