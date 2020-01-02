Motorist Targeted in Christmas Eve Shooting in Miami Beach

Police in Miami Beach are investigating a late-night Christmas Eve shooting that left one woman injured.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running toward a black Jeep, wielding a rifle and firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Officers later found shell casings and a projectile on the scene near 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police say the shooting began after the Jeep made “minor contact” with the suspect’s parked vehicle – a silver Dodge caravan – in a restaurant parking lot along Washington Avenue. One of the bullets was absorbed by the vehicle’s door, causing bruising to the female passenger.

A witness on the scene later told police the driver of the Jeep was having an altercation with a man prior to the incident. The witness, who said he knows the driver of the Jeep, said the unidentified man was filming the driver with a cell phone.

The witness added that he had never seen the man before.

Another witness said the suspect started shooting at the Jeep right in front of the Deco Sandwiches restaurant. The suspect allegedly retrieved the firearm from a silver van.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a red sweater, black shirt and khaki shorts.

The woman injured in the incident is expected to be okay.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.