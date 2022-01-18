Mourners Give Final Farewell to Girl, 6, Killed in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run

Mourners gathered Tuesday for the funeral of a 6-year-old girl who was killed by a hit-and-run driver back in December in Wilton Manors.

Andrea Fleming was one of the two children who died after a driver tried to get around a bus and slammed into six kids as they walked outside of an apartment building near Powerline Road.

Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones died at the scene, and four other kids — including Fleming's sister Draya — were hospitalized.

"This is hard. You got to face it though, to get through it," said Tyquane Williams, who attended his niece's funeral Tuesday in Liberty City. He found out about the child's death while he was at another funeral.

The hit-and-run driver was later identified as Sean Greer, who has been in Broward County jail since he was arrested Dec. 28. He faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing bodily injury and driving without a license.

"I feel like no justice is served still even though he's arrested," Williams said. "And even if he is a man, at the end of the day, when you hit kids, you're supposed to stop, at the end of the day. You kept going and dragged my niece down the street. I have no respect for him at all."