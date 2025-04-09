MSC World America makes waves at PortMiami before maiden voyage: See the ship

MSC is debuting the newest addition to its fleet–the sprawling MSC World America–in PortMiami, and NBC6 is taking a tour before it sets sail for the very first time.

The company says the innovative ship combines European style with American comfort and can hold 6,762 passengers and another 2,138 crew members.

The vessel will be officially named Wednesday “in a glamorous, star-studded ceremony at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, followed by a 2-night sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve,” according to a media release.

For its maiden voyages, the MSC World America will take passengers on alternating 7-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries.

