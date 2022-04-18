MSD Marching Band Will Perform in 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A Macy's spokesperson announced Monday that the Eagle Regiment will represent the state of Florida in its first appearance at the annual parade in New York City.

“Like millions of Americans, I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as an annual family tradition,” said Steve Rivero, the band director at MSD. “I could not think of a greater honor for a marching band and am thrilled that the deserving students of the Eagle Regiment will have this experience. We cannot wait to show the world the wonderfully talented students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High!”

Macy's also presented the Eagle Regiment with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagle Regiment exemplifies elegance, poise and musicianship on the marching field, setting them apart as one of the very finest bands in the state of Florida,” said Wesley Whatley, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “We look forward to hosting these talented students on our national stage as they march for the first time through the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving morning in the 2023 Macy's Parade!"