Much of the Florida Keys Closed for Fourth of July Weekend: Sheriff

If you were heading down to the Florida Keys to check out the beaches, bars and other attractions on the Fourth of July weekend you may want to re-think your plans.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that much of the Keys will be closed until the morning of July 7, including beaches and public parks, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks.

In some cases, direct road access to beaches or parks may be closed with residential access only.

All bars will be closed and restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity, the sheriff's office said.

Most public firework displays have been canceled, including Key West’s and Key Largo’s large fireworks displays.

Additionally, Key West is also prohibiting vehicle traffic on most of Duval Street for the Fourth of July weekend. Mallory Square in Key West will also be closed.

Key Largo public boat ramps and the Village of Islamorada public boat ramps will be closed. Boat ramp access elsewhere in the Florida Keys could be further limited, and visitor access to boat ramps will likely be very limited or in some cases closed, the sheriff's office said.

"This is historically one of the busiest weeks and weekends for the Florida Keys," the department said. "The Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to monitor traffic closely this weekend and work as we do every Fourth of July to keep everyone safe."