Much Warmer, Humid Temperatures Ahead in South Florida As Rain Chances Remain Low

Saturday will be a great day to get outside, but remember to wear light clothing.

We are now in a much warmer and more humid pattern with a stiff breeze out of the southeast too. Look for only an isolated shower or storm as highs race into the mid-upper-80s. Feels like temperatures will come in above 90.

Doing the boat or beach thing sounds good, but the winds will give us a high risk of rip currents. You will also notice a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. Seas will be running 2-4 feet, occasionally hitting 5 feet. Small craft should exercise caution.

We will be even warmer Sunday with highs in the low-90s and feels like temperatures possibly approaching 100. Rain chances remain low. Look for yet another warm day on Monday with an isolated storm possible yet again.

A front will bring cooler weather starting Tuesday. Highs will fall back to the mid-80s with lower humidity too.