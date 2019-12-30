Muggy Monday in South Florida Leads to Dry, Cooler Start to 2020

While the start of the week will have South Florida dodging rain drops, the weather looks to be just perfect to ring in 2020.

Monday will have the area locked into this mild and muggy pattern as a few showers work into the forecast as well, but it certainly won’t be a washout. You can expect a warm afternoon with highs in the low-80s.

If you are looking for a change, then you are in luck. We are tracking a front early in the day on New Year’s Eve that may crank out a couple morning showers, but most importantly we look dry by the evening. If you are heading out for a night on the town or trying to catch some fireworks, the weather should be perfect.

Your New Year’s Day looks just as nice but we warm up quickly again by late this week as an even stronger front arrives this weekend – as highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Sunday!