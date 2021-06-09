Multi-Agency Operation Ongoing at Location in Dania Beach

A multi-agency operation is taking place at a location in Dania Beach, a postal inspector confirmed to NBC 6 Wednesday.

The operation is taking place at the Regions Bank building at 499 Sheridan Street in Dania Beach.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service along with agents from the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Justice, and the Broward Sheriff’s office are involved in the operation.

It is a sealed operation that has been under investigation for a couple of years, a postal inspector confirmed.

Officials have not released information on which business in the building is being targeted.

No one has been arrested at this time, but agents can be seen removing evidence from the location.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.