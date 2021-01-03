Multi-Car Crash in Parking Lot Leaves One Dead in Pembroke Park

A car crash that took place in a parking lot in Pembroke Park Sunday left one person dead, Broward officials said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office responded, and found that a driver had hit several parked cars in the lot.

Fire rescue units pronounced the driver dead at the scene. A passenger of the car was taken to the hospital, treated and released, officials said.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident. The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

