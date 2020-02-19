First Alert Traffic

Multi-Car Crash Near Fort Lauderdale Bus Stop Sends Several People to Hospital

Both the victims at the bus stop suffered from serious injuries at the scene, with police saying one could possibly require amputation

As many as four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash near a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say the crash occurred near the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. with two people at the stop being struck by one of the vehicles involved.

Both the victims suffered from serious injuries at the scene, with PIO Casey Liening saying one could possibly require amputation. Two people inside the cars involved were also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Broward Boulevard remains closed between 12th Avenue and 18th Avenue at this time for drivers traveling westbound.

