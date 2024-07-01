Man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving police cruiser on the Palmetto Expressway

A multi-vehicle crash involving a Sunny Isles Police cruiser on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway led to a man being hospitalized, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of State Road 826, in the area of NW 25 Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash involved five cars including one Sunny Isles Police Ford SUV. A man was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a trauma alert patient.

The officer did not sustain any injuries, troopers said.

Several southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were shut down due to the crash, but the lanes were later reopened.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information on the condition of the other drivers involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.