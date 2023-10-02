Multi-vehicle crash causes massive traffic delays along the Palmetto Expressway

A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway caused major traffic delays Monday morning.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows several cars involved in the crash as traffic moves slowly by the scene. Lines of traffic could be seen stretching far down the southbound lanes.

One car appeared to be mangled and facing traffic near the express lane while other vehicles also looked to have major damages.

Drivers heading southbound on the Palmetto are urged to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.