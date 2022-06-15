Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Ramp Off Palmetto Expressway

An early morning crash involving at least two vehicles closed the ramp to a major roadway in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the crash involving at least two vehicles on Northwest 57th Avenue near the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just after 4:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released any information on injuries in the crash.

The off-ramp for all eastbound drivers has remained closed as officers continue their investigation.

