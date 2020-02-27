Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

Morning traffic has come to a halt on a busy Miami-Dade roadway Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash.

Chopper footage showed the morning crash, involving at least 10 vehicles including a bus and a tractor trailer, along the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 122nd Street.

Hialeah Fire Rescue says one person, a 50-year-old man, suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, but drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hours drive.

