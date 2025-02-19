Multiple Broward deputies placed on leave after Tamarac triple murder: Sources

Multiple Broward Sheriff's deputies have been placed on leave amid the investigation into a triple murder in Tamarac, sources told NBC6 Wednesday.

At least five deputies were placed on leave Tuesday, and more could be announced Wednesday, the sources said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the sources, the employees placed on leave include two sergeants, a detective, a lieutenant and a deputy from Dania Beach who was working overtime.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday where he was expected to discuss the investigation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The tragedy unfolded Sunday morning on North Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac.

BSO officials said 43-year-old Nathan Gingles gunned down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin.

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

Family Photos Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, Andrew Ferrin

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the daughter, who was found safe with Nathan Gingles at a Walmart in North Lauderdale later Sunday morning.

Gingles was arrested on three first-degree murder charges along with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, burglary and interference with custody.

Broward Sheriff's Office Nathan Gingles

According to the warrant, BSO had initially responded to the neighborhood after receiving a 911 call of shots fired where a female's voice could be heard screaming "Oh my God!"

BSO started searching the area and set up a perimeter, and while they were doing so, a sergeant "observed what appeared to him as an adult white male, clad in all black clothing including a black hooded sweatshirt and pants, walking southbound along East GrandDuke Circle with a small female child who was without shoes," the warrant said. "This information was broadcasted, via radio, however, due to the unknown circumstances of the call, deputies continued to canvass the area."

Those two people are believed to be Nathan Gingles and his daughter, who were also apparently captured on video walking in the neighborhood shortly after the shootings.

Chilling surveillance video captured screams after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a deadly triple shooting inside a Tamarac neighborhood Sunday morning. NBC6's Daniela Cado reports.

The warrant also said that another surveillance video showed the suspect in all black walking through the neighborhood with the child, and that the sergeant who saw the man and child walking as the perimeter was set up said they resembled the same ones seen in the video.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.