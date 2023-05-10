Multiple Crashes, Including One With Fatality, Closes NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A series of early morning crashes, including one involving a fatality, in Broward County on Florida's Turnpike has closed all northbound lanes.

The crashes took place around 5 a.m. just north of I-595.

Florida Highway Patrol said the first crash involved three vehicles and was fatal. A second crash involved an overturned box truck and a vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles involved were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A third crash involved three vehicles with no injuries reported.

FHP did not release information on the cause of the crashes at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning commute as cleanup and an investigation continues.