Woman Killed, Infant and Others Hospitalized After Shooting, Crashes in Broward

A woman was killed, an infant and multiple other people were hospitalized and a suspect was in custody after at least one shooting and two crashes that are believed to be connected and spanned three Broward County cities Friday afternoon.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when police officers in Coral Springs responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road.

Officers tried to stop the car involved, a silver Kia, but the driver fled and the pursuit was discontinued, Coral Springs Police officials said.

A short time later, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a crash in Pompano Beach, in the area of Sample Road and Powerline Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said there was a shooting at that crash scene that left one person hospitalized.

After that crash, there was another crash reported on Sample Road near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Coconut Creek. Two people were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot from that scene and allegedly robbed a woman before he was eventually taken into custody.

Coral Springs Police said they ran the vehicle's tag which came back to an apartment complex on Northwest 88th Avenue in Coral Springs.

When officers arrived at the complex, they discovered a 31-year-old woman and a baby boy less than 1 years old suffering from severe trauma. Officials didn't say what caused the severe trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the infant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in serious condition, officials said.

Officials haven't released the identities of the suspect or the victims.

No other information was immediately known.

