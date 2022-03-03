Multiple Deadly Car Crashes Cause Fiery Scene on I-95 in Volusia County

Several early morning fiery car crashes involving at least 15 vehicles led to multiple deaths and the closure of a major highway in Volusia County on Thursday.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the crashes took place along I-95 near the city of Edgewater, with one crash in the southbound lanes and four crashes in the northbound lanes.

Some of the crashes involved semi-trucks, according to the station.

Florida Highway Patrol said a total of three people were killed in the crashes and multiple people were transported to the hospital, including one child who was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crashes. Volusia County was under a dense fog advisory Thursday morning.

