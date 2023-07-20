Multiple dogs killed in West Park house fire while residents were not home

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating after four dogs were killed in a West Park house fire on Tuesday night.

Detectives believe the four pets likely died from smoke after a small fire broke out in the kitchen.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the fire was already out when the residents arrived at the home along Southwest 36th Court and 56th Avenue.

Fire rescue crews also responded to investigate, but the fire had already extinguished itself, the BSO added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.