Multiple ‘extremely violent' suspects in custody after Miami SWAT raids: Police

Multiple suspects who police described as "extremely violent" were taken into custody during a series of SWAT raids in Miami Thursday morning, authorities said.

At least two different locations were apparently involved in the raids, one on Northwest 3rd Avenue and the other on Northwest 42nd Street.

At the scene on Northwest 3rd Avenue, at least eight suspects appeared to have been taken into custody and were seen on a sidewalk with their wrists bound with zip ties.

Miami Police Maj. Albert Guerra said SWAT conducted multiple warrants "targeting extremely violent offenders."

"We're proud to announce that the majority of the wanted subjects were taken into custody!" Guerra wrote in a post on X. "This is the outcome of outstanding work being conducted by our investigations section!"

No other information was immediately known.

