Miami-Dade

Multiple Fire Rescue Crews Deployed to Large Junkyard Fire in Opa-Locka

Over 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a second alarm junkyard fire in Opa-Locka Saturday. The incident occurred at 12700 Northwest 32nd Avenue around 11 a.m.

Video shows heavy flames and a large plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen from a distance. Multiple vehicles at the junkyard also caught on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Firefighters used aerial units in order to shoot water from above to get the fire under control.  

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

