Multiple gun, drug arrests in FBI-Miami Beach Police operations ‘Viper' and ‘Starlight'

Multiple arrests involving guns and drugs were made during joint operations involving the FBI and Miami Beach Police over Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

Operations "Viper" and "Starlight" focused on violent crime from May 23 to 25 and involved a team of agents and intelligence analysts, officials said.

The operations led to 17 firearms investigations, four firearms-related arrests, four drug-related arrests, a stolen vehicle arrest and an armed home invasion robbery investigation.

The investigations remain ongoing and some may result in federal charges, officials said.

"Criminals who commit violent crimes, robberies, and conduct drug trafficking prey on our communities and keep our citizens from enjoying their time off during holiday weekends like Memorial Day," Ryan James, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, said in a statement. "Operation Viper demonstrates the FBI's commitment to support local law enforcement in their efforts to eliminate violent crime in their neighborhoods."

Miami Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is also continuing in the investigations.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding work carried out by our Street Crimes Section in partnership with FBI Miami, through the implementation of Operation Starlight and Viper," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said in a statement. “Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of violent offenders, the recovery of multiple firearms, and the removal of dangerous narcotics from our streets during this Memorial Day weekend. I’d like to thank our federal law enforcement partners for their steadfast support in keeping our community safe."