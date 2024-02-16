Miami-Dade County

Multiple horses found slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be the remains of at least three horses off a trail in a grassy area

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after multiple horses were found slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade Friday.

The incident was reported in a rural area near Southwest 124th Avenue and Southwest 197th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be the remains of at least three horses off a trail in a grassy area.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed they were responding to the scene but gave no other details.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us