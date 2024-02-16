Multiple horses found slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after multiple horses were found slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade Friday.

The incident was reported in a rural area near Southwest 124th Avenue and Southwest 197th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be the remains of at least three horses off a trail in a grassy area.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed they were responding to the scene but gave no other details.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.