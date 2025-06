Five children were among the several people who were hospitalized after a crash in Naranja on Thursday, officials said.

Nineteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded at around 6:47 p.m. to the crash with an entrapment near Southwest 286th Street and 142nd Avenue.

Fire crews safely extricated three people at the scene.

Three adults were transported to hospitals along with the five pediatric patients.

Further information on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries was not available.