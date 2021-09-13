Hollywood

Multiple Injuries After Unit Falls Through Roof at Seminole Classic Casino

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner said a mechanical or A/C unit fell through the roof and into the building, injuring multiple people

By NBC 6

Multiple injuries were reported after a mechanical or air conditioning unit fell through a roof at Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood Monday morning, officials said.

Fire rescue crews responded to the casino at 4150 N. State Road 7 and could be seen attending to the victims outside the casino entrance.

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner said the unit fell through the roof and into the building, injuring multiple people.

Bitner said there were no fatalities.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

