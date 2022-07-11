Multiple Injuries Reported in Pembroke Pines Crash

Multiple injuries were reported after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines Monday.

The crash was reported in the area of Dykes Road and Sheridan Street.

Footage showed multiple police officers, fire rescue trucks and ambulances at the site.

An air rescue helicopter also responded and left with at least one patient.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are on scene with a traffic crash with injuries in the area of Sheridan Street & Dykes Road.



Southbound Dykes Road is being temporarily shutdown at this time. Please seek an alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/WnNl0OD1BT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 11, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

