Multiple Injuries Reported in Pembroke Pines Crash

Multiple injuries were reported after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines Monday.

The crash was reported in the area of Dykes Road and Sheridan Street.

Footage showed multiple police officers, fire rescue trucks and ambulances at the site.

An air rescue helicopter also responded and left with at least one patient.

No other information was immediately known.

