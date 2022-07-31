Multiple Investigations in SW Miami-Dade After String of Shootings

Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday.



These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened 3 minutes driving distance from each other.

One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane.

Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off.

“I heard like firecrackers. Next thing you know, they were running out the neighborhood," a witness said. "I didn’t bother looking outside because you never know what's going on outside.”

Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say.

Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots.

Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

