Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in Active Shooting Drill at PortMiami

Shots were fired at Port Miami Tuesday afternoon — but the bullets, victims, and emergency response were all part of a full-scale training exercise dubbed Heat Shield IV.

The training exercise involved multiple law enforcement agencies responding to a simulated attack at the busiest port in the region. It also included different scenarios at different locations throughout Miami-Dade County.

“As you know, practice makes perfect, and we all know that individually we’re just a small piece of the puzzle that in case there’s any event that requires our capabilities to come together and act as one, we’re able to know what each other’s capabilities are, “ said Miami Chief of Police Manny Morales.

The annual training for the Southeast Regional Domestic Security Task Force consists of multiple agencies from Palm Beach to Miami-Dade.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“This is where we get to do multiple scenarios, inter-jurisdictional, interdisciplinary, different fire and police departments responding to active shooter scenarios,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez.

In this simulated exercise, armed officers responded to a hostile terminal takeover at Port Miami with hostages. Rushing into danger — known and unknown — emergency crews had to contain the shooters and save as many lives as possible.

“We’re gonna attack ourselves looking for any areas of improvement," Ramirez said. "You’re gonna see in the amount of 30-60 police officers ... respond and try to mitigate the situation."

Multiple fire rescues also participated in the training to better deal with mass casualty events. The task force conducted three other coordinated terrorist attack drills throughout the area.

“Miami International Airport, the 111 building and a high school, and we’ll be assessing our response," said Chief Arnold Palmer with Miami-Dade Police.

The different agencies will be going over their response and how they can improve in the weeks and months to come