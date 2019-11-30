Multiple Mercedes-Benz Cars Burned in Fire at Miami Gardens Dealership

What to Know

  • Fire crews from Miami-Dade arrived and put out the blaze, but not before several cars were destroyed by the flames.

Police are investigating an early morning fire inside a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Miami Gardens that left several high prices cars charred beyond recognition.

Miami Gardens Police say the fire took place at the dealership located in the 1200 block of Northwest 167th Street, when officers responded to a call of a vehicle in flames. When they arrived, officers saw that multiple cars had been involved in the blaze.

Fire crews from Miami-Dade arrived and put out the blaze, but not before several cars were destroyed by the flames.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire or how much the damage cost as their investigation continues.

