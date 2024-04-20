Multiple people displaced after large overnight fire breaks out in Little Havana

Several people were left displaced after a large overnight fire broke out at a residential apartment complex on Saturday in Little Havana.

According to Miami Fire, crews arrived at 921 SW 7th Street at #:02 A.M. and found a three-story building with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floors.

As firefighters arrived, the fire was upgraded to a code 1 and additional resources were dispatched to help, according to a statement by Miami Fire.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire in under 10 minutes by using an aggressive fire attack strategy and fortunately no one was seriously injured.

According to Miami Fire, 14 people including a child and several pets are displaced, while one of those people was treated for minor burns.

The Miami Red Cross was called to assist with their needs, the statement read.

The Miami Fire Investigations Unit was on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Additionally, The City of Miami Building Department was also on scene, the statement said.