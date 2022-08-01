Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business

Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients.

Five of those patients were being taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Crews searched the building to check for more possible patients but didn't find any, officials said.

The address of the incident is a door and window manufacturer.

No other information was immediately known.

