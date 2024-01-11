Multiple people hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide found inside Margate home

Multiple residents were hospitalized early Thursday morning after fire crews detected higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide inside a home, officials said.

Margate Police and fire rescue crews responded to the home in the 4900 block of SW 5th Court after receiving a call about an adult who was feeling dizzy.

Video from the scene showed heavy police presence outside the home as officers placed caution tape around the home.

According to police, multiple people were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.