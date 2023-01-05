Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue.

An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened, police said.

Witnesses said the shooting happened during a video shoot for rapper French Montana.

Several victims were injured, and their conditions were unknown. Police weren't able to give the exact number of victims.

What led up to the altercation and shooting was under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.