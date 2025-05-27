Multiple people remain hospitalized as cause of Fort Lauderdale boat explosion investigated

Multiple people remained hospitalized Tuesday, a day after a boat exploded in Fort Lauderdale sending nearly a dozen people including two children to the hospital.

The explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday, as the boat was on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

RAW: Surveillance footage shows a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale.

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom then heard people screaming for help.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said there were 11 patients, including two children, who were initially taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

But 10 of the patients, including 8 adults and the 2 children, were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Burn Unit.

"A number of the patients had significant burns and are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they have a burn unit," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Frank Guzman said Monday night. "A lot of them had burns to much of their body."

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Frank Guzman gives an update on a Memorial Day boat explosion.

Officials at Jackson Memorial said Tuesday that one of the adults had been released but the other patients were still receiving treatment.

Authorities haven't released the identities of those involved.

Antonio Rivero said he was enjoying memorial Day with family members on the boat when it went up in flames.

"Tried to fuel up the boat, and must have been a gas leak and you know, spark went off and explosion," Rivero said. "One of the guy's pants were blown off so it was bad."

Rivero, 32, suffered burns to his arm, but his wife, Cassandra, and their two children remained hospitalized Monday night.

The boat remained tied up behind a house and surrounded by yellow police tape on Tuesday.

Investigators were seen inspecting the boat as they work to determine how the explosion happened.