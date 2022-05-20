Multiple Shootings, Crashes Possibly Linked Investigated in Broward

Authorities are investigating multiple reported shootings and crashes in Broward County Friday that may be linked.

The incident is believed to have started with a shooting in the 4100 block of Northwest 88th Avenue in Coral Springs.

The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle but was later involved in a crash in Pompano Beach, in the area of Sample Road and Powerline Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said there was a shooting at the crash scene that left one person hospitalized.

After that crash, there was another crash reported on Sample Road near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Coconut Creek.

All of the scenes are possibly related.

No other information was immediately known.

