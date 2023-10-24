Hialeah

Multiple shots fired during apparent road-rage incident in Hialeah

Officers responded and found multiple bullet casings on the ground at the intersection

By NBC6

NBC 6

Multiple shots were fired during an apparent road-rage incident in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 53rd Street.

Hialeah Police officials said they're investigating what appears to be a road-rage incident that led to someone inside a vehicle shooting numerous times at another car.

A vehicle that wasn't involved was hit by a stray bullet but no one inside was injured, police said.

Officers responded and found multiple bullet casings on the ground at the intersection.

Witnesses said they saw a dark colored vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed before officers arrived.

No other information was immediately available.

