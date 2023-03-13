Multiple Students Detained After Lockdown, Possible Threat at Fort Lauderdale School

Multiple students were detained after a Fort Lauderdale high school was placed on lockdown for a possible shooting threat Monday, police said.

Officers responded to Dillard High School around 10:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Footage showed a heavy police presence at the school on Northwest 11th Street.

The officers cleared the buildings on the school's campus and detained multiple students, officials said.

An investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the threat, officials said.

