Fort Lauderdale

Multiple Students Detained After Lockdown, Possible Threat at Fort Lauderdale School

Officers responded to Dillard High School around 10:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple students were detained after a Fort Lauderdale high school was placed on lockdown for a possible shooting threat Monday, police said.

Officers responded to Dillard High School around 10:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Footage showed a heavy police presence at the school on Northwest 11th Street.

The officers cleared the buildings on the school's campus and detained multiple students, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the threat, officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us