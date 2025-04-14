Miami-Dade County

Multiple suspects arrested after cockfighting ring busted in SW Miami-Dade

A deputy responding to a shots fired call came across the cockfighting ring, authorities said

By NBC6

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a cockfighting ring was discovered in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, authorities said.

The arrests happened Saturday night when Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 12500 block of Southwest 194th Avenue.

According to arrest reports, the first deputy who responded saw several vehicles leaving the area and people running with roosters in cages.

He blocked the only entrance and exit and ordered everyone to stay there, but a sheriff's office helicopter arrived and saw multiple suspects jumping fences, the reports said.

When they searched the property, deputies found a "training ring of game fowl roosters, multiple game fowl roosters, and chairs around the training ring," the reports said.

A large quantity of roosters were found crowing in a fenced-in area, and several roosters found in cages had shaved feathers, the reports said.

Multiple suspects were eventually taken into custody and arrested on charges including animal fighting, animal cruelty and attending an animal fight.

Those charged include Angel Garcia, 60; Rodolfo Sotolongo, 45; Junior Lara, 49; Amaury Martinez, 45; Emilio Perez, 60; and Ernesto Abreu, 57.

