Multiple suspects facing charges after carjacking and pursuit ends in fatal Pompano Beach crash

Multiple suspects are facing charges after an armed carjacking in Hallandale Beach led to a police pursuit and crash in Pompano Beach that left an innocent bystander dead last week.

The incident happened Friday night and began with the armed carjacking in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Street in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The carjacking led to a pursuit by Hallandale Beach Police of a 17-year-old who was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger with five passengers, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The Charger was heading northbound on Interstate 95 and had exited at West Copans Road when it ran a red light and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Patricia Schmelz around 11 p.m., BSO officials said.

Schmelz was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The six occupants of the Charger were all detained. Hallandale Beach Police said all are expected to face charges in the incident.

One suspect, 20-year-old Cody Lamar Clark, is facing charges that include murder while fleeing or eluding, vehicular homicide, armed carjacking and aggravated battery, records showed.

Four other suspects, including three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were also facing charges. The sixth suspect's age and identity were unknown.

Investigators say excessive speed along with fleeing and eluding law enforcement are considered to be contributing factors to the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.