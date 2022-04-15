6 Teens Hospitalized After Ingesting Substance at JROTC Ball in Davie

Six teens were hospitalized after ingesting some type of substance at a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps ball in Davie Thursday night.

The teens were taking part in the JROTC military ball for several high schools, including Northeast and Coral Springs, held at the Signature Grand in Davie when several students became ill.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said six people who "ingested an unknown substance" at the hotel were taken to a local hospital. Hospital officials said four of them were later released.

School official: everyone appears okay. Several students were rushed to the hospital after falling sick at a high school military ball https://t.co/3zWGE6BS33 pic.twitter.com/ahwmYATk18 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) April 15, 2022

Other students who took part in the ball said the victims began feeling sick after drinking water that may have been laced with something.

"It was a fun night basically until that happened," Lorenzo Toafa said. "Kids just felt dizzy, they started throwing up real bad."

Students said it was frightening to see their friends suddenly get sick.

“For the kids, the Northeast kids that drank the water, they got high and everything, they started acting crazy, started acting wild," said Earl Caya.

Davie Police officials said what the students ingested may have been over-the-counter and legal.

There is an open investigation into the incident, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

