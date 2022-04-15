Broward

Multiple Teens Hospitalized After Possible Overdose at Davie Hotel

The teens were taking part in a JROTC military ball for several high schools held at the Signature Grand in Davie when several students became ill

Multiple teens were hospitalized after reportedly experiencing overdose-type symptoms at an event Thursday night in Davie.

The teens were taking part in a JROTC military ball for several high schools, including Northeast and Coral Springs, held at the Signature Grand in Davie when several students became ill.

Other students who took part in the ball told NBC 6 the victims said they tasted something weird in their water. Reports said the teens were transported to an area hospital.

Police have not released details on the incident at this time.

