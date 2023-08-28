Multiple units respond to investigate possible shooting in Brickell

Miami Police are investigating after reports of possible gunshots heard in Brickell, officials said.

According to police, at about 5:18 AM officers received calls in the area of S. Miami Ave and 10th Street of reported gunshots heard.

Units immediately responded to the scene to further investigate.

At this time, officers are canvassing the area and speaking with individuals on scene who possibly have more information.

So far no victim(s) have been located.

The investigation is ongoing .

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.