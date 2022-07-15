Multiple-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Southbound Lanes of Turnpike in Miami-Dade

At least one person was hospitalized after a crash that shut down the southbound side of Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened near Northwest 106th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

