Multiple vehicles found submerged in lake in southwest Miami-Dade community

Aerial footage showed multiple vehicles submerged in the water, including at least one van

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were found submerged in a lake in a southwest Miami-Dade community on Thursday.

The discovery was made at the Three Lakes community in the area of Southwest 147th Street and Southwest 132nd Place.

Aerial footage showed multiple vehicles submerged in the water, including at least one van.

Miami-Dade Police said they had a diver in the water and that they were removing the vehicles.

It's unknown exactly how many vehicles were in the water or how they got there.

The discovery comes as multiple vehicles have been found in South Florida waterways in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the remains of a mother and daughter who disappeared 50 years ago were discovered inside a car found in a Plantation canal.

A man's remains were also found inside a car pulled from a nearby lake, while the body of a missing woman was found inside a car discovered in a canal in Sunrise.

A similar discovery was also made in a Miramar canal.

