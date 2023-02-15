Mural at Miami Red Cross Headquarters Highlights Hope During Disaster

We usually only hear about the American Red Cross during times of disaster. But on Wednesday, a celebration of community partnership is coming to life through art.

The mural at the Miami headquarters, which highlights the crucial partnership between the Red Cross and Florida Power and Light, was lit up for the first time.

"We are celebrating the partnership between the FPL and the American Red Cross and through our partnership and investment in this building and community," said Pam Rauch of FPL.

Artist Kyle Holbrook painted a new mural for Miami's Red Cross headquarters. NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"In blue skies, grey skies, hurricanes, non-hurricanes, they help us with community preparedness, resiliency and of course, responding," said Debbie Koch of the American Red Cross.

The building is where big decisions at the American Red Cross are made when catastrophe bears down.

"We were so fortunate to work with an incredible muralist named Kyle Holbrook," Koch said. "It's a community-based mural that FPL inspired for us it brings to life the mission of the Red Cross.

The mural depicts a hurricane making landfall, then after, the relief and aid delivered by both the Red Cross and FPL. The mural’s background, with words of inspiration and hope, was painted in November by other community partners, including NBC 6.

"We were able to bring in community members, boy scouts, veterans, partners donors, school kids to help us put down the first layer of the artwork," Koch said.

"We share common goals and today is a great and wonderful way to celebrate that partnership," Rauch said.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. Click here to see what kinds of opportunities they offer.